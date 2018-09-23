Be a beach warrior this Ganesh Visarjan

sunday-mid-day

Help reduce the environmental impact of this festival by heading to the beach

While the Ganpati festival is much awaited by Mumbaikars, the aftermath of the festival has a huge impact on the environment, especially the oceans where a majority of the large murtis are immersed. The idols are made of Plaster of Paris and the paints contain mercury and lead. The idols take several years to dissolve even as they contaminate the sea. Over the next few days, several beach clean-ups are being organised where you can volunteer and do your bit, for both the enviornment and the Lord.



A clean-up by school students last year

Dadar

This evening, you can be part of the Niramalaya Collection Squad, where you will collect the flower offerings that are often dumped into the sea. Volunteers will also be required to participate in awareness campaigns and speak to the devotees about the harm caused by PoP idols and the need to either use ones made of enviornment- friendly materials, or to immerse the idols in artificial ponds.

When: Tuesday, 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Where: Near Chaityabhoomi.

This will be a regular clean-up

Juhu

On June 5 (World Environment Day), members of Earth Day Network-India, along with Corona Extra, Mission Green Mumbai, Juhu- Soul Of Mumbai City and ForWard69 kicked off a year-long campaign to save the beach.



When: Sunday, 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: Juhu Beach, Juhu Tara Road

Mahim

The #MahimBeachCleanUp is a citizen movement initiated by local residents Indranil Sengupta and Rabia Tewari. It completed a year on September 9.

When: Monday, 8 am to 10 am

Where: Entry next to Al Bahr CHS, Savarkar Marg

Versova

Among the first clean-ups in the city, this one is helmed by Afroz Shah and is held every weekend.

When: Sunday, 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sagar Kutir Wadi

When: Monday, 4 am to 9 am

Where: Sagar Kutir Wadi

