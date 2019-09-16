Be a 'Padshah'! India's first fart competition to be held at an event in Surat

This might sound unbelievable but two Surat residents are holding a bizarre contest called the 'India's 'first' fart competition. Their announcement which reads "Can you fart louder, longer, and stronger?" is organised by Surat residents Yatin Sangoi and Mul Sanghvi. The competition will judge people on the basis of their wind to find "India's best Fartists." The event is scheduled to take place on September 22 at Surat in Gujarat.

Just in case you guys want to participate in this competition. ð· #fartcompetition #surat pic.twitter.com/ypnk8CiVyW — Vadodara (@MyVadodara) September 16, 2019

Sangoi told Hindustan Times, "About 25 days back I was watching a movie with my family when I farted loudly and everyone laughed. That's when I thought if there's a competition, I could be a winner. However, there are none in India. I discussed with my friends and along with one of them decided to stage an event." Sangoi says that the event is another way to provide a platform to those who want to pass gas freely.

The contestants will be judged on the basis of three categories – longest, loudest, and musical. Each participant will have 60 seconds to prove what they are capable of. Among them, three people will be chosen as winners. The competition will be judged by a stand-up comedian Devang Raval.

The award for the winners will be trophies but Sangoi said that if they are able to find sponsors, then there will be cash prize which can range anywhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

Also Read: Man hiding from police farts loudly, gives away his location

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates