Be a part of this B-boying competition that emphasis on learning the craft

In the age of battles and competition, be a part of a B-boying experience that lays special focus on learning the craft

If you have watched all the films of the Step Up series, you may have formed a fair understanding of what a street dance battle is about. Now picture that, remove all the negative feelings and competition, and drag it down to your own city. What you now have is a product of cultural and creative trade popularly known as monster jams. A collaboration of Culture Shoq and The HIVE, the Cuckoo Club will bear witness to a four-hour long celebration and learning of B-boying that Viraj Manjrekar, rapper and curator, hip-hop, The HIVE, says "will take place in a cypher."



Frames from previous jamming sessions

Many are familiar with the mathematical term "cipher" which is the symbol of zero, signifying absence of quantity. Participants at a cypher form a large circle, an embodiment of the mathematical figure, the empty space within signifies the absence of quantity until one person occupies it and fills it with what he or she has to offer. When the person's done with his or her routine, someone else steps in, takes over and either changes the course of direction or improves on the one before. And since there is no winner at the end of it all, the participants leave enriched for having learnt some or taught some in the process.

"There are so many competitions and battles in the city. But there's no cypher. When we had first organised a cypher, we received positive feedback, saying that the initiative was different, considering the kind of competitive mindset. Cyphers give all an opportunity to learn. That's what we want as well. We want to give people the chance to come by and perform. It can be anything — freestyle, or part of a dance performance," he says.

Manjrekar, who goes by the stage name of VNM, is the mind behind the jam. But what made him come up with the idea? "I wanted to give people a platform to perform under no pressure. But you're welcome to have a friendly battle," he says. He adds that waacking is the most popular B-boying technique and is mostly performed by girls. "The focus shifts from the boys to the girls. I want to bring that back on to the boys and give them a chance to rise and shine, and do their bit of hip hop. The idea is to ensure that both are given an equal chance."

On March 28, 2 pm onwards

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Mac Ronells Compound,

St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Call 9029535099

