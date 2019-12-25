Search

Be a Santa Cause

Published: Dec 25, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A Chembur eatery is asking you to play Santa Claus by dropping off a gift, big or small, at their outlet, which will be distributed among disadvantaged cancer patients

TILL December 30, 9 am to 12 am
AT Le Cafe, near Natraj Cinema, Chembur
CALL 67099977

