Be good for goodness bakes

Waiting for Christmas or the season of Advent can feel a lot like watching the iconic cue-card scene from Love Actually; slowly soaking in the excitement of Andrew Lincoln holding up one card at a time with flattering messages for Keira Knightley, who's waiting by the door.

The festival is often associated with an evergreen conifer or snow but the joy of it can be recreated in umpteen ways. And as we head into December, a bakery in the city has conceptualised a unique initiative that not only reflects this feeling of community, but also builds on the festive excitement.



Spiced hot chocolate

Byculla's Mag St Bread Co, which makes hand-crafted bakes, has designed a limited-edition Advent Calendar that is available for purchase or gifting. Once you place your order for it (latest before 4 pm on Friday), you or the person you're giving it to are set to receive 25 freshly baked delicacies, one on each day starting December 1. Plus, you get a free copy of the Sunday mid-day with every gift package, since Christmas is all about the spirit of giving.

Elaborating on the idea, owner and director Gauri Devidayal, says, "I've spent nine years in London and know that they take celebration to a whole different level there. But it's a busy time in Mumbai, too, and I was keen to do something other than just a Christmas special collection. It's fun for kids as well as adults. After all, who doesn't like a surprise?"



Vanilla custard cruffin

The calendar features the company's signature chevron print and was designed by their in-house team. Although Devidayal starting thinking about it last year, planning commenced in July. Fifty copies are now ready for sale, albeit restricted to South Bombay. "Since it's our first year, we had to take logistics into consideration; besides, 25 days is no short period. Next year, we hope to open it up to more people across the city," she shares, adding, "The goodies will feature traditional treats like panettones, stollen, and even spiced hot chocolate. The portion varies — I'd say it's good enough for two to share while some may be suitable for one person. It all depends on how greedy you are."



Gauri Devidayal

