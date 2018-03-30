Be healthy, says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif talks about the time-pressed millennials who find their own health and nutrition hacks to suit their lifestyle



Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has been roped in for a juice brand's campaign, My Health My Way, which aims to celebrate time-pressed millennials who find their own health and nutrition hacks to suit their lifestyle. "As an actor, I understand how chock-a-block a day can get, but I believe more and more young people are realising how important it is to pay attention to health. With the kind of busy lives that young people lead today, I believe we have to find what works for us," says Kaif.

