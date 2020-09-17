Be in sync with the world, legalise same-sex unions

With the decriminalisation of consensual homosexual sex, India's rainbow flag along with that of the judiciary was fluttering with pride two years ago.

Now, there is a petition in the court pushing for same-sex marriage. Even at the time of decriminalisation, a number of those opposed to the striking down of Section 377 had raised what they termed as fears that the community and its allies will now press for same-sex marriage.

This is what has happened, but it is a natural step ahead in what is the evolutionary equality arc.

For so many years now, this ephemeral Indian culture and values have been bandied at convenient times from several of their upholders and self-righteous people who claim to be champions of this country's culture.

At times, women are told not to dress in a certain way, as it is not part of Indian culture — whatever that means. Then, there are those whose freedom is severely curbed and they are told that they cannot do such and such things as they go against Indian culture or Indian values. Yet, this culture is not enshrined in stone and may be interpreted differently. It cannot certainly be a stick to beat people into submission and subjugation. All those professing outrage as something goes against our culture, must surely look at who has defined this culture, and where has it been inscribed or written? Are these laws or simply the way some people think they should live and force others to do so too?

We are with those pushing for same-sex marriage. With countries legalising same-sex unions, India needs to be in sync with the world, and realise that every person cannot be pigeonholed into the heteronormative norm. Like the Maharashtra Youth Congress said — is a historic opportunity for the judiciary to further the frontiers of the Freedom to Love. Let us not let the opportunity slip away.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news