Be in touch with your emotions

things-to-do

A day-long retreat in Lower Parel on Sunday aims to help you understand, process and mould your feelings

Being unable to handle your emotions or even process them is a problem many people face. And not being able to tackle negative emotions leads to depression and severe anxiety, among other things. Hoping to arm attendees with tools to deal with the same, Dr Ronak Gandhi, who divides his time between Ahmedabad and his Mumbai home in Bandra East, says, "Emotional freedom allows you to take charge of your life. But first, you have to understand emotions can also be seen from the medical point of view. We need to take into account how your upbringing shapes who you are and how childhood traumas can act like triggers."

The open-to-all, day-long workshop will see Dr Gandhi identifying the three most common negative emotions — anger, pain and fear. "Anger is a reaction to pain, and fear is the anticipation of pain. Psychologically, pain is the denial of love. And pain with isolation is the breeding ground for all kinds of mental disorders," he says, adding that the session will aim to break this barrier via presentations, videos and the group talking to each other about emotional expression. Dr Gandhi will also talk about positive exchanges like saying namaste, and hugging and smiling — basically comforting and appreciating each other — as tools that help you let go of negativity.



Dr Ronak Gandhi

Another tool Gandhi wants to arm attendees with is the understanding th­at breathing is a bridge between the body and emotions. "Br­eathing tactics help in emotional expression. The ones I will teach will help you let go of negative energy, after which you will be open to processing positive emotions," he explains.

ON June 16, 11 am

AT The Integral Space, 14, Janata Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

CALL 8833180074

Log On To lovingworld.in

Entry Rs 2,999

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates