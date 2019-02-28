Be Insta ready

things-to-do

If you're an entrepreneur, marketing professional, blÃÂ­oÃÂ­gger or a content creator and want to build your profile on Instagram, then this workshop by InÃÂ­dian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is for you

If you're an entrepreneur, marketing professional, bl­o­gger or a content creator and want to build your profile on Instagram, then this workshop by In­dian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is for you. Un­derstand how to grow yo­ur business organically, as Parth Bhalla, marketi­ng head, and Vir Bhan Sa­ini, full stack marketer, of the institute help you to find your niche. Learn to­ols to reach the correct and maximum audience and use a story or post. Though it's free, registration is a must.

ON March 3, 2 pm to 4 pm

AT First floor, Andheri Girls' Education Society, Andheri West

LOG ON TO iide.co/meetups/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates