Be Insta ready

If you're an entrepreneur, marketing professional, bl­o­gger or a content creator and want to build your profile on Instagram, then this workshop by In­dian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is for you. Un­derstand how to grow yo­ur business organically, as Parth Bhalla, marketi­ng head, and Vir Bhan Sa­ini, full stack marketer, of the institute help you to find your niche. Learn to­ols to reach the correct and maximum audience and use a story or post. Though it's free, registration is a must.

ON March 3, 2 pm to 4 pm
AT First floor, Andheri Girls' Education Society, Andheri West 
LOG ON TO iide.co/meetups/

