Be Insta ready
If you're an entrepreneur, marketing professional, blÃÂoÃÂgger or a content creator and want to build your profile on Instagram, then this workshop by InÃÂdian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is for you
If you're an entrepreneur, marketing professional, blogger or a content creator and want to build your profile on Instagram, then this workshop by Indian Institute of Digital Education (IIDE) is for you. Understand how to grow your business organically, as Parth Bhalla, marketing head, and Vir Bhan Saini, full stack marketer, of the institute help you to find your niche. Learn tools to reach the correct and maximum audience and use a story or post. Though it's free, registration is a must.
ON March 3, 2 pm to 4 pm
AT First floor, Andheri Girls' Education Society, Andheri West
LOG ON TO iide.co/meetups/
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Naezy: My family never supported me