Be positive

The message in When Chai Met Toast's new EP is that if life throws lemons at you, make lemonade

When Chai Met Toast have done a brave thing with their new EP, Believe. The Kerala-based band have dug deep into their pool of emotions and fished out experiences that have shaped them as human beings. But even if it's been a negative one — like depression — they have used the canvas of music to paint it in a positive light. And in the process, they have created a four-song concept album that tells the journey of a character who, after being down and out, learns to pick up the pieces and carry on.

"This person undergoes a process of self-discovery, which begins with Khoj, the first track. And then the second song, Who are you, is about how he finds who he is, which leads him to believe in the light at the end of the tunnel, as reflected by the title track. And then the last song, Forever, celebrates the feeling of the person being comfortable in his own skin at last," says vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, ahead of a launch gig the band will play in Mumbai.

Despite this celebration, however, the album involves somewhat of a departure from the "happy" tag the band's music had been labelled with after the upbeat nature of The Joy of Little Things, their debut EP, released early last year. If anything, Believe has got a more wistful sound. "This EP is also in a positive sphere, but it's not about sheer unadulterated joy. It's about the emotions we have all gone through as human beings. The title track is about us getting past difficult phases in life. Music is what helped us achieve that, and so that's what we wanted to give back to people as well," says guitarist Achyut Jaigopal.



It seems, then, that the rough and tumble of human existence has caught up with the four young musicians (Palee Francis and Pai Sailesh are the two other members of the act). But instead of being bogged down by the adversities that life throws up like curve balls at unexpected turns, they have dusted their problems away and taken stance to face another day wearing a smile again. And that takes courage, of course, which is why we said in the first place that in making Believe, it's a brave thing that the band has done.

