Be ready to welcome winter with three of the best music festival

sunday-mid-day

Take those leftover vacation days and get ready to dance it out this music festival season. We list three of our favourites

Joy Orbison

Magnetic Fields

When: Dec 14 to 16

At: Alsisar Mahal, Rajasthan

Entry: Rs 12,000

and above

One of UK’s best DJs Joy Orbison, considered to be one of the best mixing talents currently operating behind the decks, will be taking the stage for the first time in India. There is also Shanti Celeste, who is known for her happy and emotional sets. From the Indian lot, stick around for Boxout Soundsystem, and Delhi Sultanate and Begum X.

Sunburn

When: Dec 29 to 31

In: Pune

Entry: Rs 1,800 onwards

If Magnetic is too alternative for you, Sunburn has you covered. Head there to catch Axwell, Armin Van Buuren, and DJ Snake. There is also Nucleya, with those action-packed beats, and Divine and his Gully Gang for some good old desi flavour.



Beth Hart

Mahindra Blues Festival

When: Feb 9 to 10

At: Mehboob Studios, Bandra West

ntry: Rs 1,200 onwards

If your old-school heart is so done with electronic or the new-age type of music, then the Mahindra Blues festival promises to feed your soul. Listen to legendary harmonica player like Charlie Musselwhite and Californian piano player Beth Hart, whose songwriting will remind you of Carole King.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates