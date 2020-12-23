Be Santa paws

This has been a difficult year for most of us, but even more for our furry friends on the road who often depend on us for decent meals, consistent check-ups or just some good old company.

And so, three city-based outfits - The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD), Plants and Animal Lovers Society (PALS), and H.E.A.R.T.S - that work with street animals have teamed up to organise a pop-up sale in Fort, proceeds from which will go towards taking care of strays.

Abodh Aras, CEO, WSD, tells us that while they organise a Christmas sale every year, this is the first time the three outfits joined hands for Mumbai's strays. "Dr Silloo Bhagwagar, one of the oldest veterinarians in the city who runs PALS, was trying to raise money. So, we decided to come together," he adds.

The three-day Christmas sale, which kicked off yesterday, offers dog-themed towels, bags, mugs and calendars, apart from slings, T-shirts, pillows, mattresses, etc. Also up for grabs is vintage-style furniture. If you're looking for last-minute gifting options, this might be a way to be Santa Claus for your human and four-legged friends.

Till: December 24, 11 am to 5 pm

At: Spencer and Company, Hamam Street, Fort.

