'Be sensitive towards public, follow the law,' says Mumbai police commissioner at meet

While heading his first crime meet, the new city police commissioner, Param Bir Singh, has made his dos and don'ts clear to his force. In what was more like a get-to-know-all meet, the new chief of Mumbai Police lent a ear to issues being faced by his people during discharge of duty.

In an attempt to walk his talk of sensitising the force, on which he focused in his interview to mid-day, he made it clear that every member of the force has to deal with public with utmost sensitivity. No grievance, even the most minor one, should be unheard or unattended.

Another instructions was about the bar and restaurant timings. While assuring the heads of all police stations, Singh said though he will not suspend anyone over the issue, but no restaurant or bar owner should be harassed regarding the timings. The law has to be followed and police should take action only if any of these owners violate the legal guidelines.

In an attempt to make police stations more people-friendly, the CP announced the reinstatement of 'swagat desks' (May I help you?) at every police station. The concept was introduced by former CP Rakesh Maria, but over a period of time got restricted to paper with barely any implementation on ground.

The CP also focused on what has been a campaign story of mid-day, proper hygienic washrooms at every police station, especially for women cops. Showing full sensitivity towards the challenges faced by the women in the force, the CP gave clear instructions that every police station has to have proper hygienic washroom for women.

In a three-hour meeting, CP gave a clear warning to those who harass the people who approach cops for passports. Singh made his zero tolerance for such acts loud and clear.

Senior officers of Mumbai police told mid-day that as this was a first crime meeting after Singh took charge, things were discussed at a macro level. But in future meetings, the discussions and instructions will go micro. Also, future meetings will clarify the exact road map of how the policing in the city under Singh's leadership is going to be.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates