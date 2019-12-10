Be Smart This December With These Grooming Kits From Amazon, Buy Now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Grooming kits are to men what make-up is to women, which is they one must good care of themselves. So, this December, take care of yourself and up your style game with these amazing grooming kist from Amazon.

Axe Men’s Grooming Kit

This amazing grooming kit from Axe comes with a combo of 4 essentials including the Axe Signature Body Perfume Mysterious (122ml), Axe Dark Temptation Deodorant Body Spray Can (150ml), the Axe Signature Denim After Shave Lotion (50ml) and the Axe Signature Denim Shaving Cream (78g). It also has a free travel pouch to carry all the essentials grooming products. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 431. Shop here

Park Avenue Essential Grooming Kit

This essential men's grooming kit from Park Avenue comes with Park Avenue Deo Talc (100g), Park Avenue After Shave Lotion (50ml), Park Avenue Fragrant Soap (125g), Park Avenue Lather Shaving Cream (84g), Park Avenue Shaving Brush (1N), Park Avenue Razor (1N). This grooming kit is the best in class grooming solutions for men who want to be ready for life, always. This value pack of 6 essential products caters to a man’s daily grooming needs packed together in a Travel Pouch. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 336. Shop here

Set Wet Studio X Men's Grooming Kit

This essential men's grooming kit from Set Wet Studio has been co-created with top Celebrity Stylist Aalim Hakim to give you expert grooming - so that you can look and feel like a celeb every day. The kit features Charcoal Face Wash, Charcoal Peel-Off Mask, Perfume Spray and Shampoo from Set Wet studio. This grooming kit is suitable for daily usage and for all skin types. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 602. Shop here

Qraa Men Look Good Kit

This look good kit for men from Qraa is for all your needs. It helps in maintaining daily skincare routines for essential men's grooming. The pack features Hair styling gel 100G, Activated charcoal face scrub 100G, Mooch and beard oil 30ml, and Activated charcoal face wash 100G. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 499. Shop here

