Be the next quiz master

Those who grew up watching quiz masters throw a volley of tricky questions at competitors on TV know that nothing beats the thrill of great quizzes. If you think your child has the same unmatched zeal for quizzing, enroll them at Nexus’ online quiz club, Inquiry. Experts will teach kids how the mind of a quiz master works, learn new facts and organize quizzes.

On September 19, 2.30 pm

Cost Rs 199

Log on to insider.in

