Beach vibes for Nushrat Bharucha's first music video

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha will head to LA's waterfronts to shoot for Atif Aslam's composition, which will also feature the Pakistani singer



Nushrat Bharucha

Following her act in the sleeper hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, earlier this year, Nushrat Bharucha is set to join the league of actors featuring in music videos with an Atif Aslam composition.

The actor, who is set to jet off to Los Angeles today to film the video, tells mid-day, "The song is being shot on the beaches of LA. We have zeroed in on a few exotic houses. My look in the song is soft, pretty and demure. I need to look lovable. It will be a challenge to keep up that personality, and add an element of vibrancy to my act. I am getting some style factor into it," says Bharucha, evidently excited that her first music video has her collaborate with the Pakistani megastar.



Atif Aslam

"He is a wonderful singer, and I am a fan. His unique voice quality has a lasting impact. It's an honour to work with him. I am excited to hear him belt out my favourite tracks. Atif's songs, like Tere bin, Kuch iss tarah, Tu jaane naa, Doorie, Tera hone laga hoon, Woh lamhe and Dil diyan gallan are played on loop on my phone," Nushrat Bharucha says.

The three-day-long shoot for T-Series, we hear, is tentatively titled Baarish, and has been sung and composed by Atif Aslam. This will mark the first collaboration of the duo.

View photos: Nushrat Bharucha birthday bash: Rakul Preet Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar party with actress

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates