'Bear-footed' Daniel Radcliffe is ruling the internet

The 'Harry Potter' star, who is shooting for 'Guns Akimbo', can be seen clenching his teeth, wearing bear slippers with two guns in his hands. 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets'



Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has become the latest target of our global community of meme makers. Twitter has bursted with jokes and memes as pictures of the 28-year-old from the sets of his upcoming film have gone viral.

The 'Harry Potter' star, who is shooting for 'Guns Akimbo', can be seen clenching his teeth, wearing bear slippers with two guns in his hands. 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets,' wrote one user.

Another user wrote, 'Say hello to my little friends, avada & kedavra' 'Live every day like you're Daniel Radcliffe who has just discovered firearms,' tweeted another.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever