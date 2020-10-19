There is a special place that will be reserved for Sajeel Kapoor aka Sez on the Beat when the history of Indian hip-hop is documented. The Delhi-based producer has an unfiltered Western aesthetic that complements his Punjabi roots like sarson da saag complements makki di roti. The man usually provides a firm sonic backbone even as stars including Badshah and Naezy hog the glory. But now, he's released his first EP under The Mvmnt, the new label he's co-founded. It's called New Kids on the Block, an apt name since it offers a platform to five upcoming artistes.

The tracks have an aural quality that channels the streets of the National Capital. Kapoor has imbibed a minimalist layer to the confident words of the rappers. Make no mistake. A master is at work here. This EP is as polished as a luxury car that's been waxed.

