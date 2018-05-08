Beat the heat like Akshay Kumar!

Nagpur's sweltering heat made Akshay Kumar turn up in a sleeveless attire

Akshay Kumar was in Nagpur for the opening of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, which he describes as "a unique multi-sport event to help showcase talent at the grassroots level." Nagpur's sweltering heat made the Khiladi turn up in a sleeveless attire.

Akshay Kumar has praised Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajyavardhan Rathore and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand for showcasing and supporting talent at a grassroot level. The 50-year-old actor on Sunday night took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Minister for Road Transport and Highways Gadkari, Sports Minister Rathore and Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton team Gopichand from the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.

At #KhasdarKridaMahotsav ,a unique multi-sport event to help showcase talent at the grassroots level. Kudos to Hon. @nitin_gadkari ji for providing this platform, Hon. @Ra_THORe ji & Pullela Gopichand for their support.Hope it helps to bring more sporting talent to the forefront pic.twitter.com/H5Pj9gYsDi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 6, 2018

"Kudos to Gadkariji for providing this platform, Rathoreji and Gopichand for their support. Hope it helps to bring more sporting talent to the forefront," he captioned the image.

