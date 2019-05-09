Beat the heat with the perfect summer dress like this Mumbai fashionista

famous-personalities

Prerna Goel, the famous Mumbai fashionista shared her pictures on Instagram flaunting a vibrant, off-Shoulder maxi dress which is perfect for this summer season

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Prerna Style File

The famous Mumbai society maven, Prerna Goel took to Instagram to share some pictures of her in a vibrant flowy maxi dress and we can not get over it. Prerna Goel is a former model, stylist, fashionista and an entrepreneur. She is known for styling models and herself with brands like Maison Margiela, vintage Chanel Gucci, Raw Mango, Shift and Anushka Khanna.

Prerna Goel gives us a new summer look with this colourful off-shoulder maxi dress and its a thumbs up for this season. In the pictures, Prerna flaunts the full length, off-shoulder maxi dress with vibrant prints taking us back to the vintage fashion era. She is also one of Mumbai's famous fashion blogger and has turned to Instagram to share her knowledge about the art of style, dressing and fashion through her page 'Prerna Style File.'

Prerna Goel had moved to Lagos in Nigeria from Shimla when she was only 10 years old and resided in Africa before moving to the big city London for her further studies. She loves travelling and has an eye for art. She is a loving mother to a daughter, Akanksha who currently away in the United Kingdom for her studies and three dogs - a French bulldog and two Shih-Tzus. This Fashionista is a fitness lover and loves keeping herself in shape through regular yoga, weight training, brisk walks, functional training, Pilates and yoga. Apart from staying in shape, Prerna is also very conscious about her looks and skin.

