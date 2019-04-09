Beat the heat with these trendy dresses

culture

Picking the right dress for an occasion might be confusing in summers as comfort is the priority, Here's a list of five stunning dresses that will give you comfort and that extra glam you have been looking for

With summer already kicked in, making wardrobe choices is a big challenge. Here's a list of five summer dresses to help you beat the heat in style.

1. Abiti Bella Dress

A classy dress with long bell sleeve gathered string belt detail at waist and gathered hemline detail to give you the perfect summer look. You can buy Abiti Bella dress for a discounted price of Rs 649. Shop here

2. Rigo Bodycon Dress

Keep it simple and effortless with this multicolor block bodycon dress by Rigo. Accessorize it with a sling bag and a pair of white sneakers for an extra definition. You can buy Rigo Bodycon Dress for a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

3. Vero Moda Shift Dress

This Vero Moda Women Cotton Light Blue Casual Round Neck Noodle Straps Solid Dress will add some glam to your summer attire. You can buy Vero Moda Shift Dress for a discounted price of Rs 799. Shop here

4. Abiti Bella Dress

An olive printed fit and flare women dress is a must-have dress in your wardrobe. You can buy Abiti Bella Dress for a discounted price of Rs 549. Shop here

5. Styleville Shirt Dress

This trendy dress is a pure stunner and makes an everlasting statement whenever you wear it. This gives you flawless shape and flows with the body all day long. You can buy Styleville Shirt Dress for a discounted price of Rs 719. Shop here

So get summer ready with these vibrant and beautiful dresses that assures comfort and glam.

