Beat2Track Music launches singer Anshul Seth with beautiful romantic track, Tera Naa

Anshul Seth is a promising singer residing in San Francisco, California and born in Karnal (one of the oldest districts of Haryana) who is all set to release her new Punjabi Song titled – 'Tera Naa! She's a bit of a globetrotter; she had lived in India, Singapore, New York and Australia (Sydney). Her mellifluous voice and burning Passion for singing was always evident in her since childhood, she started crooning from a young age and was always enthralled towards singing.

Vocal queen Anshul Seth got started on her musical career very early on , even though it was just a small stint of learning music in school and later getting involved with College youth festivals to hone her vocal skills as a singer .Anshul Seth also completed formal training in Indian classical music & obtained Visharad degree in Music.

Anshul Seth is now ready to make an indelible standing for herself as a singer with her new upcoming first Punjabi single song - Tera Naa! The teaser of this song is already available on YouTube (you can check that out) and full song will be released on this 20th July at 12pm on YouTube channel - beat2track and all other music streaming platforms. It's her first official music video as a singer and she is all set to croon away to glory with this mesmerizing & soul-stirring song. Tera Naa's music has been given by talented Music Director Vibhas, which features famous youth stars Tanzeel Khan & Ashi Khanna and is directed by Ace personality of the industry Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Anshul Seth's journey so far has been about patience, perseverance and conviction, also she has a strong social support system. Singing is a cathartic experience for Anshul and also something she is passionately involved with her whole heart. It's just a beginning for her, as she is filled with clarity about her goals as an artist. Shortly we will see this versatile and soulful personality collaborating with fresh, creative singers; she is also willing to sing in different languages. Uniquely fascinating, isn't it?

Now it's only a matter of time before she starts to both dominate the charts and capture our hearts. Her next song will be released around August, but presently we are all excited for music video -Tera Naa release! The exciting track is set for a July 20, 2020 release.

