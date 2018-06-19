Beaten Johanna Konta refuses to shake umpire's hand

The British No. 1 had battled back from 4-1 down in the decider and had Barty under pressure on her serve when a shot from the Australian appeared to land long, but neither the line judge nor Souza called it out

Johanna Konta

A furious Johanna Konta refused to shake hands with umpire Paula Vieira Souza after a narrow loss to Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

The British No. 1 had battled back from 4-1 down in the decider and had Barty under pressure on her serve when a shot from the Australian appeared to land long, but neither the line judge nor Souza called it out. She won only one more point and after a final passing shot from Barty clinched a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory, Konta walked straight past Souza and off the court.

