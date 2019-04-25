Beating the heat: Five summer drinks to help keep you hydrated on-the-go

health-fitness

One of the best ways to tackle this is by drinking fresh juices. There are a number of refreshing and easy-to-make summer drinks to help you stay hydrated. Here are a few options:

Representational picture

It is that time of the year again, where stepping out of the comfort of a cool air-conditioned room or vehicle transports you to a completely contrasting environment. Summer is here and be it a short walk outside or a long journey, travelling during the summer can take a toll on your health. You need to pay attention to the amount of fluid you consume to avoid headaches, dehydration and associated health risks. The soaring temperatures can take away all your energy and lower your productivity as well. One of the best ways to tackle this is by drinking fresh juices. There are a number of refreshing and easy-to-make summer drinks to help you stay hydrated. Here are a few options:

Sattu drink

Sattu is made of ground pulses and cereals, such as Bengal gram and barley. To make sattu sherbet, mix sattu powder into water, add jaggery or sugar as per your taste and a pinch of salt, if you wish. Alternatively, you can buy a sattu drink from the market, add some sugar and stir it well. It is known for its cooling properties. You could make a savoury version of it too. Consuming this sattu drink will help cool down the body as well as aid digestion and is, thus, great for summer.

Lemonade

Lemonade or 'nimbu paani' is one of the go-to drinks in India, it is amongst the easiest to make and one of the most delicious things to have during summers. All it takes to make it is lemons, water, sugar and salt. It can be made at home and works better than most of the energy drinks to give you a little boost and refreshment that you need, especially during hotter days. It is no wonder that most sports events in schools and college have dispensers full of lemonade on standby!

Chaas

Chaas is the Indian term for buttermilk. It comes in handy for those days when you feel bloated and have a loss of appetite, or are uncomfortable due to the hot temperatures. Having a chilled glass of chaas will calm your stomach and almost instantly make you feel better. It is consumed either sweet or has salt and spices added to it, making for a light, tasty drink that is rich in calcium.

Healthy fruit and vegetable juices

For those who are used to rushing out of the house in the morning and skipping their breakfast, cold-extracted juices can provide the best solution in the summer. A few great options are the cold extracted fresh fruit and vegetable juices, nutritious nut milk and nectars from Second Nature. Second Nature provides high-on-nutrition juices as well as interesting mixed combinations. The flavours include mango-almond juice, plain mango, pineapple and dragon fruit juice, all of which aim to boost overall health. These help your body to stay cool and hydrated, while you can enjoy a number of unique taste sensations.

Coconut water

Coconut water is considered to be one of the best hydration solutions, thus making it a great option for the hot summer months. It helps to uplift your energy by replacing nutrients that are lost when you sweat. Coconut water is a good source of fibre, calcium and vitamin C too. You can carry it in your regular bottle, which will make it easier to take with you wherever you go on a daily basis. Coconut water is also rich in antioxidants, which help to flush out your system for a refreshed and healthy body.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates