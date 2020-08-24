Beauty icon and entrepreneur Isa Jaime lives a fantasy life

Most of us dream of the glitz and glamour that comes with celebrity status, but for most people this perfect life can only be seen in movies. For those of us who love to know more about famous people and the way they live, following a new generation of icons like Mexican/French top model and CEO Isabel Jaime (known as Isa) can be extremely inspiring.

Isa is known all around the world for her stunning Barbie-like appearance, her incredibly successful businesses and her relationship with her (scrumptious) boyfriend Alejandro - this young woman is living an absolute dream! When she´s not busy sharing exclusive beauty tips with her colossal online following, the young star loves to travel and explore new places. But Ms. Jaime has also built a reputation in the business world as a strong and independent leader.

J’aime Beauty and Radstate - Isa’s brands, are becoming crazy popular around the world as the days go by - as such an icon in the fashion and beauty industry herself, it comes as no surprise that Isa’s fans and followers are racing to purchase her products, every item is top quality and beautiful!

For Isa, her family and the fairy tale relationship she shares with Alejandro – they both love shopping, Disney® movies and yes, koala bears too! – are the main driving forces that motivate her to keep reaching for the stars. As a fashion graduate and successful designer, the way she perceives beauty and symmetry has been immortalized through her brands; Along with the attention Isa receives due to her celebrity status within the beauty world - she also gets exclusive invites to very special events, with her work being featured in many of the world´s top runways.

Every young woman has a dream, for some it is finding love, for others it might be reaching personal and professional goals, but Isa believes you can have it all:

“If you believe in yourself and always do your best, good things are bound to happen. I think everyone has the possibility to live their dream life, you just have to take some chances!” –Jaime states.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.