Beauty is 'no competition' for Simone Biles

America's champion gymnast Simone Biles has slammed the toxic beauty culture that prevails and the trolls that never spare her for the way she looks.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote: "Let's talk about competition. Specifically, the competition I didn't sign up for and feel like has become almost a daily challenge for me. And I do not think I'm the only one. There is growing competition that has nothing to do with performance itself. I'm talking about beauty."

She explained how unknown people have commented on her appearance. She added: "I'd be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body...of how I look like in a dress, leotard or even in casual pants hasn't gotten me down at times. Today, I say I am done competing v beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met... because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like. Beauty is #NoCompetition. (sic)"

