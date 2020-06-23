Bebaakee: Suchitra Pillai talks about her character and why it's different from what she has done before

Suchitra Pillai is gearing up for another great role with ALTBalaji and ZEE5, this time for their upcoming romantic-drama Bebaakee. She recently delivered an amazing performance as Sheena in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 which garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. Known for her versatility and acting prowess in films and TV serials aplenty, Pillai has done justice to each and every character she's played over the years.

Suchitra will be seen playing the role of Dana Abdullah, a sophisticated socialite who wants attention and needs to be pampered at all times. She plays a doting modern mother to three including Karan Jotwani's character Imtiyaaz. Her motherly instinct sees her being protective, yet extremely proud of her children wanting the very best for them.

Speaking about her different roles in the webspace, Suchitra Pillai quipped, "ALTBalaji never ceases to amaze me in the roles that I get to play with the platform. Be it the orthodox simple Mrs. Subramaniam from Romil and Jugal or the kick-ass, dry-humored, sexy Sheena in Kehne ko Humsafar Hain to the very sophisticated modern mother and hard-hitting Dana Abdullah in Bebaakee. This time, I'll be playing a caring and affectionate mother to Imtiyaaz (Karan Jotwani) who always wants him to do well in life. Being the main cause of friction and tension in the household to a large extent, 'it's good to be bad' is definitely my mantra when it comes to choosing roles and this is definitely Dana's mantra too. I hope the viewers will love me in this role too as they always do."

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alqazi, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while the Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can't seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan's close-knit family and their business.

