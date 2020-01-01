Became an F&B entrepreneur

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I remember going to meet my father after school at the Air Force base in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He used to work there as chef and I'd watch him whip up 50 rotis at a time. The way they would twirl each chapati with the stick looked like a dance move. That's where my interest in food was born.

Since then, the idea for a restaurant has been on my mind. I love eating and enjoy cooking for others. Five years ago, when dad passed away, his dream of opening a restaurant came back to me. But the opportunity really arrived when my friend Krunal Shah approached me. That's how Ministry of Dance was born.

Managing an F&B establishment is a lot like dancing, actually. You have to give it all your time and keep attention to detail in mind. For instance, when I am on set, I have to take everything into account, whether it's the costumes or the set design. A restaurant is much the same.

Honestly, I don't manage to give it as much time as I would like to, but luckily, I have my wife, Lizella, who looks into the day-to-day operations. It's been a great experience so far and I have enjoyed stepping into the shoes of a restaurateur.

