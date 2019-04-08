Because art is for all

things-to-do

A guided art walk in Colaba hopes to help Mumbaikars shed the awkwardness of entering a gallery

Nishita Zachariah (in yellow) and Alisha Sadikot (centre) at an art walk

The stark interiors of an art gallery and the sight of connoisseurs soaking in the exhibits in hushed tones can be quite an intimidating experience for someone who hasn't studied art or prefers investing in fixed deposits over Husains. But a thing of beauty is a joy forever — and for all.

It was with this belief that Alisha Sadikot and Nishita Zachariah, two history and art enthusiasts, started their initiative, Art Walks Mumbai, two years ago.



This Saturday, the duo will conduct The Hidden Gallery Hop in Colaba, covering five spaces, each showcasing the different artist's work. "The idea is to take participants through the beautiful galleries in the locality, where sometimes a single lane may be home to six or seven of them," informs Shaun D'Souza, founder of Trip 360, the organising company.

While the organisers refrain from giving away the names of the galleries and the artists, Zachariah tells us, "We generally pick shows that can lead to a conversation. So, since last month was women's art history month, we planned the walk around the theme."

While the walk is peppered with trivia, and the duo will ensure that the participants have the necessary context and clues to deciphering what's before them, what they do hope to highlight is that "there is no right or wrong answer to art", as Zachariah puts it. "We want to make art relevant to everybody. So, just as you go out for a movie or to catch a comedy gig, visiting an art gallery, too, can fit into your plan."

Meeting point: Colaba (exact location be disclosed upon registration)

On: April 13, 4 pm to 6.30 pm

Call: 9930086252

Entry: Rs 800

