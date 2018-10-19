Because stories matter

things-to-do

In light of #MeToo, an event aims to provide a safe space for people to share their stories

A storytelling session held by Aao Kaho Dil Ki Baatein

The past few weeks have been revolutionary. Not only did we see those who hold powerful positions being called out for inappropriate behaviour, but we also saw the collective courage of survivors transform into action. Resignations were handed over, some were suspended or sent on a "break", while some actively chose to maintain silence. But some stories never come to light, simply because people may not be familiar or comfortable with sharing their experience on social media. Aao Kahen Dil Ki Baat is one event that promises to bridge that gap. The initiative led by Qais Jaunpuri organises storytelling events around the city, but this weekend edition focuses solely on the #MeToo movement, enabling attendees to share original stories and poetry in a safe space.



Qaiz Jaunpuri

"The general public only gets to watch Mr Modi or Shah Rukh Khan speak. But non-celebrities don't get an outlet to express themselves, let alone a mic. As people continue to hoard their emotions, this leads to a variety of mental health problems. We've even had doctors come to our events and make the same point," Jaunpuri explains. As some experiences will be difficult to speak about, attendees can choose whether they want to be taped or not. "The only condition is that they have to be open to sharing it with the audience. And we'll try and give everyone ample time to talk, so there isn't any limit," he says.

ON October 20, 6 to 8 pm

AT Cat Café Studio, Bungalow No. 63, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

CALL 9004781786

COST Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates