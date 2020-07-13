Become a chai bawse

Snigdha Manchanda, tea sommelier and founder, Tea Trunk, grew up collecting hundreds of rare and exotic teas from across the globe. In 2011, her passion for tea took her to a professional tea school in Sri Lanka. Under the guidance of Japanese tea master Nao Kumekawa, she became India’s first certified tea sommelier. Visiting numerous tea gardens, tasting 100 cups of tea a day, she profiled over 2,000 varieties of tea across the country.



Now, she’s bringing these skills to the table at a tea-crafting session. Manchanda specialises in creating signature artisanal hand-blended teas as well, and intends to share this knowledge. “We send participants a flavour wheel in advance. During this one-hour session, we will deep-dive into concepts like guiding principles of the flavour wheel, and how to craft a blend of different herbs, flowers, fruits and spices to make visually appealing, aromatic, flavourful and healthy tea. We look at teas that can become an integral part of our everyday health and wellness rituals. The session will challenge myths around the use of expensive ingredients and share how delicious, healthy and balanced tea blends can be crafted with basic kitchen ingredients,” Manchanda says.

As a takeaway at the end of the session, participants will be given two recipes to start their tea blending journey.

