Become wary and wise about vaccine frauds

In an atmosphere of confusion and some desperation mixed with hope, conmen jump in to make their quick bucks.

While this is in the USA, we can certainly see a somewhat similar scenario here. Warnings there should serve as an advance warning for India, too, as it stands on the brink of getting a Coronavirus vaccine.

We have a plethora of WhatsApp messages, which may or may not be true, warning people to become aware of vaccine fraud. The communication urges people to be wary of people asking for Aadhaar card copies and details that would enable them to siphon money from bank accounts.

The FBI and other US federal agencies are warning people about scams related to offering the COVID-19 vaccine. The scamsters ask their targets to part with cash or bank details using dubious means.

There are so many ways of duping people. Some of these include claiming that people will be pushed up on the waiting list for the vaccine, for a fee.

Use caution against the bait of vaccines at a discount or competitive prices (if there is a cost for the vaccine), vaccines that are supposedly better than what the government is offering.

Then, there will be certain companies offering 'safe vaccines' that you do not know about.

There may also be the Nigerian scam model adapted to the vaccine. This scam usually involves people from overseas sending emails and making people divulge bank details to give them astronomical amounts of money.

Such scams are tailored to global situations. The vaccine is fertile ground. Do not fall prey in a year where we have seen an avalanche of such crimes. Forewarned is forearmed.

