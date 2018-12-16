Bishan Singh Bedi hits T20 cricket for six, but Dilip Vengsarkar points to positives

cricket

BS Bedi at the Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Bishan Singh Bedi was all rhythm and blues at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday. Rhythm when it came to glorifying the beautiful game of Test cricket; blues filled the room when he dwelled on the ill effects of Twenty20 cricket and the BCCI continuing to have "control".

The former India captain was guest of honour at Bombay Gymkhana which celebrated the 85th anniversary of India's first Test match on home soil where Col CK Nayudu's India took on Douglas Jardine's Englishmen in the December 15, 1933 Test at the Gymkhana ground.

At the conclusion of an on-stage interaction between Bedi and former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, the audience, which included Dilip Vengsarkar, was invited to ask Bedi questions. Vengsarkar stated that the BCCI should ensure the T20 format should not be played below under-19 level. But he also spoke on the positive impact limited overs cricket has had on the game.

The ex-India skipper underlined that retired Test cricketers are availing of one-time benefit schemes thanks to the IPL's profits. "T20 cricket is equally important," said Vengsarkar.

"T20 is here to stay, but look what happened to West Indies cricket," said Bedi. Vengsarkar felt WI cricket has come undone because of poor administration and indicated that it is for this reason that their players are earning a living from playing in various T20 leagues. Bedi asked: "Money is important, but are we only going to play for money? Are we not going to play for the sake of this game?" Neither of the former India captains had the last word on the subject.

