Bedridden Michael Schumacher's family releases his unseen video

other-sports

Schumacher had a skiing accident on December 29, 2013, which resulted in a brain injury; an injury that has caused Schumacher to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years

Michael Schumacher

A previously recorded video of the legendary Formula One driver Michael Schumacher answering his fans' questions was released by his family. The video, which Schumacher's family put on the official Michael Schumacher website on Wednesday night, was recorded on October 30, 2013 before Schumacher had a skiing accident on December 29, 2013, which resulted in a brain injury; an injury that has caused Schumacher to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.

"The most emotional one definitely is Suzuka 2000 with Ferrari," Schumacher said in the 2013 video's answer to the question what was his most emotional world title. Schumacher explained why the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix was special to him, "[It was] 21 years no championship for Ferrari, four years for myself fighting to achieve it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever