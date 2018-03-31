Bee sting floors Australian swimmer Mack Horton

Mack Horton's Commonwealth Games preparations have been rudely interrupted by an angry bee



Mack Horton

Olympic champion Mack Horton's Commonwealth Games preparations have been rudely interrupted by an angry bee which stung the Aussie swimmer during practice. Horton, who won 400 metres freestyle gold at the 2016 Rio Games and goes by the macho nickname “Mack the Knife”, got a fright after an allergic reaction caused his arm to swell up like Popeye following his brush with the tiny critter.

But Australia's head swim coach Jacco Verhaeren insisted Horton would be ready for the Commonwealth Games, which kick off in Gold Coast next week. “It's getting smaller and smaller and in this case that's a good sign,” Verhaeren told reporters. “My arm has blown up. My tricep doesn't exist anymore, my elbow doesn't exist anymore. “I put my arm up on the edge (of the pool) and it's gone bang!” Horton told local media at the time.

