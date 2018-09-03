Beef, sushi on Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee's mind

other-sports

Rikako Ikee

Teenage swimming sensation Rikako Ikee said she would celebrate with barbecued beef and sushi as she was named the best athlete at the Asian Games on Sunday. Ikee, 18, who grabbed a record six gold medals in Jakarta, said she hoped she had put Japanese swimming on the map ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I'm looking forward to eating some barbecued beef and sushi," said Ikee, the first woman to win the Most Valuable Player award. "To become the first Japanese to win six golds... it has put Japanese swimming on the map," she added.

Ikee is the first woman to win six golds at a single Games, and she finished with eight medals in total — equalling the record set by North Korean shooter So Gin Man in 1982. Ikee captured titles in the 50m butterfly, 100m fly, 50m free, 100m free, 4x100m free and the 4x100m medley in a show-stealing performance in Jakarta.

