Before death, Sunanda Pushkar told Shashi Tharoor 'I've no desire to live'

The police also said that Sunanda's death was due to poisoning and 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room but it was not clear how many pills she had consumed



Sunanda Pushkar

"I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death." This is what Sunanda Pushkar wrote in an e-mail to her husband Shashi Tharoor nine days before she was found dead in a luxury hotel room, police told a city court.

The police also said that Sunanda's death was due to poisoning and 27 tablets of Alprax were found in her room but it was not clear how many pills she had consumed.

While quoting from the chargesheet, the Delhi police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that Sunanda had injuries on her body, which were received prior to her death.

In an e-mail sent to Tharoor on January 8, 2014, she had written, "I don't care about the test. I have no desire to live...all I pray for is death," the police claimed."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever