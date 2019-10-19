Before her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston had a stalker account

While her entry to Instagram was nothing less than a surprise, Friends star Jennifer Aniston disclosed that she had a "stalker" account before she made her own on the social media platform. With her debut on the platform, Aniston broke the record for garnering one million followers the fastest. But it wasn’t her first time. On being asked by Jimmy Kimmel on his show, if she had a "fake Instagram" account, Aniston replied in the affirmative saying, "It was a stalker account, yes." Explaining the motive behind having a fake profile, she said that she wanted to have a taste of what it was like to be on social media.

"When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool." However, Aniston had difficulty finding who has commented or liked her posts. "I had to search through, and then you have to figure out who left hearts or thumbs up [or] thumbs down. It takes way more time than just actually writing a comment to what the person last said," she explained.

It only took five hours and 16 minutes to hit a million followers for Anniston, surpassing the official handle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to People.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever