Before winter ends, buy these quirky tea cups

The image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

Are you the person who says Chai Bina Chain Kaha or is a cup of tea your dose of warmth in the morning? You can't open your eyes in the morning without your cup of tea then you've clicked on the right link.

Pure Source India Tea

One thing that tea tastes best is in kulhad or earthen pots. One can enjoy the natural flavour and feel the difference in taste while drinking from clay mugs. Shop here.

Tuelip Chai Bina Chain Kahan Re Printed Mug

Are you someone or do you know someone who can live on 'Chai'? Here is an apt mug for a tea lover. Have your favourite beverage and flaunt it! Shop here.

Oye Happy - My Blood Group is Tea Positive Mug

The mug is made of ceramic and is microwave safe. It is created by the best of our designers and illustrators and this Chai lover mug has a capacity of 330 ml. Shop here.

Ek Do Dhai Stoneware Tea Cups

This cup set is really very attractive and effective to increase the beauty of your Crockery collection. It is made up of stoneware and is recommended that you clean it with a wet sponge while washing and do not scrub. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates