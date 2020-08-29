Nuances of Nude Makeup: Beginner's Guide

The nude makeup look is gaining more popularity with each passing day. Not just beauty influencers or movie stars, but women from all walks of life are developing a penchant for this makeup look. And the one aspect that seems to fascinate women is its minimalism and natural character.

A budding actress of the Malayalam film industry, a finalist of Miss Kerala 2019, and a former beauty writer, Amrutha Balakrishnan says “I opt for nude makeup because it can be natural and elegant at the same time. I think no other makeup can make you feel like that. It's as if you are not wearing any makeup at all when really you are.”

Miss Kerala 2019 finalist Amrutha Balakrishnan | Pic by: Jinson Abraham | MUA: Samson Lei

She adds, “The idea of makeup and fashion has tremendously changed and people are now embracing the "less is more” look.

Owing to the on-going pandemic and lockdown, more and more people are choosing mindful consumerism and a sustainable lifestyle. Therefore, a barely-there make up look is not just elegant but also practical in the current times.

And while we love a minimalist look, we do not really know what products to use and how much to use. So, to give you a better idea about the nude makeup aka the no-makeup look and what it entails, we spoke to two celebrity makeup artists who gave some expert tips which would help you nail the nude makeup look like a pro, the next time you attend an official zoom meeting or catch up with friends via video calls.

Minimalism is key

The idea behind the nude makeup look is to let the freshness of your skin shine. You do not want your foundation to cake up or worse, reveal that the color of your foundation does not suit your skin. Therefore, go for less. Celebrity makeup artist Seema Tabassum who has worked with the likes of Aishwarya Rajesh, Priyamani, and various other Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities says, “Nude Makeup means makeup with just right neutral colors. You go lighter or darker by understanding your skin tone.” Pick up colors that compliment your skin tone. “Beige, browns, peaches are commonly used shades for creating nude makeup. It can give you a simple to high fashion look.”

Conceal the right way

Another celebrity makeup artist who has worked with TV superstars like Hina Khan and Krystle D’Souza, Aafreen Petiwala believes concealer is absolutely necessary to achieve the perfect nude makeup look. She says, “A concealer will help you correct the dark circles and pigmentations that we all have so as to give your skin an even appearance.” Tabassum adds, “You cannot go wrong if you have the right foundation for your skin & a box of brown powder which can be used as eye shadow, contour powder & eyebrow filler.”

Keep your eyes & lips natural

Both Tabassum and Petiwala suggest keeping the eyes and lips as natural and less-dramatic as possible. While Tabassum believes no pop color should be applied on the lips, Petiwala says the lip color should be very close to one’s skin color. For the eyes, they both suggest a generous helping of mascara with curled up lashes and a tinge of highlighter in the inner corners of the eyes. Pro tip: Apply the lip color with your finger to give it a more natural look.

Prep your face

“Since summers are approaching, the best rituals to achieve the perfect nude look is toning and using a gel-based moisturizer,” says Petiwala. Tabassum adds that understanding your skin type is important to choose the correct cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.

The non-negotiables

Both the experts suggest not overdoing the makeup and sticking to colors that would not conceal your original skin tone. They also emphasize having a good skincare regime which includes drinking lots of water and having fruits.

Pro tip: Never forget to remove your makeup before going to bed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news