Mrunal Thakur: I can't believe I'm making my Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan

bollywood

Mrunal Thakur considers herself fortunate to kick off Bollywood journey with Hrithik Roshan

Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan

While she would often daydream about becoming a Bollywood actor, Mrunal Thakur admits that even in her wildest dreams, she had not imagined sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in her maiden project. Elated to nab a big break in Super 30, the former television actor says, "I can't believe I'm making my Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan. He is a fantastic actor. Never did I feel that I was working with a superstar as he is so humble."

Before she makes her Bollywood debut in January, Thakur will also be seen in the Tabrez Noorani-directed bilingual, Love Sonia. The challenge of working in a gritty drama about women trafficking aside, she says she was overjoyed to collaborate with Hollywood legend Demi Moore. "Considering I have grown up watching her films, performing with her was another high. When I met her for the first time, I clicked a picture with her and posted it on my social media handle. Soon, I was flooded with messages from friends," she recounts.

