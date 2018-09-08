Search

Mrunal Thakur: I can't believe I'm making my Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan

Sep 08, 2018, 07:40 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Mrunal Thakur considers herself fortunate to kick off Bollywood journey with Hrithik Roshan

Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan

While she would often daydream about becoming a Bollywood actor, Mrunal Thakur admits that even in her wildest dreams, she had not imagined sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in her maiden project. Elated to nab a big break in Super 30, the former television actor says, "I can't believe I'm making my Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan. He is a fantastic actor. Never did I feel that I was working with a superstar as he is so humble."

Before she makes her Bollywood debut in January, Thakur will also be seen in the Tabrez Noorani-directed bilingual, Love Sonia. The challenge of working in a gritty drama about women trafficking aside, she says she was overjoyed to collaborate with Hollywood legend Demi Moore. "Considering I have grown up watching her films, performing with her was another high. When I met her for the first time, I clicked a picture with her and posted it on my social media handle. Soon, I was flooded with messages from friends," she recounts.

