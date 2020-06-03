Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer seeks financial help on social media; watch video

The coronavirus pandemic has brought not only the entire country but the world to a standstill. The nationwide lockdown, as well as the new rules of social gatherings, have made many people's life tad difficult. While many have lost their jobs, some have managed to survive on what's left. Due to lack of stability in the cities, many have opted to get back to their hometown and live with their near and dear ones. Since the film and TV shoots have been stalled too, many daily wage-earners are hit financially.

On Tuesday, television actor Rajesh Kareer, who is also a part of big-budget films like Agneepath, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, shared an emotional video on social media sharing his plight during this lockdown. The actor is from Punjab and desires to go back to his family, his hometown, as there's no source of living here, in the city. The 'Begusarai' fame made an emotional appeal to people through a Facebook video.

In the video, Rajesh shared how he was left with no work even before the lockdown started, but things worsened after then. The actor also confessed how he is still unaware of his professional future, but all he needs right now is some financial help so he reaches home. He has been living in Mumbai for 15 years with his family.

The video excerpts: "Baat yeh hai ki agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai, aisa mujhe lag raha hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hun aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zarurat hai. Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi hai. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Main jeena chahta hun. ((I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don't know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live)"

It is disheartening to see how people have been suffering for the basic needs - food, clothing and shelter. Coronavirus pandemic has left many people helpless and with no choices but stay put in the current situation. The global financial crisis is not new amid the lockdown period.

Rajesh Kareer was a part of a popular television show Begusarai, starring Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles among others. The show premiered on 2 March 2015 and ended on 24 June 2016.

Many Bollywood celebrities have provided their helping hand to various bodies from the Bollywood and television industry. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, and many actors have come forward and lent a helping hand to the government as well as the coronavirus warriors.

