Behind hands that tick

A four-month-old watch lovers' community gets together to discuss the intricate craftsmanship that goes into the making of these timepieces

Do you remember your first watch? It may not have had sported a flashy dial or a snazzy looking strap but it did leave an impression. A group of Mumbaikars who swear by their watches and timepieces will meet tomorrow to discuss watches they have spotted and learn more about them. Driven by their common passion for instruments of time, these Mumbaikars have curated their own collections over the years and will meet for the third time since the group's inception four months ago.

With about 40 people, aged between 18 and 70, the group also includes shopowners, co-founder Kanu Gupta tells us. "It's not about how expensive or advanced the watch is, but about celebrating it. People need to realise that a watch is an extension of who you are as a person and not just an instrument to tell the time. The group isn't about collecting expensive watches. We discuss and learn about the craft behind it," he says, adding that his love for watches comes from his father. "My dad used to collect antique watches. I now have five that I use in rotation," he tells us.

"When you look at it, men don't have too many options when it comes to different forms of jewellery they can wear. And the watch is primary. You can collect interesting old watches and it's not too expensive either. Colaba has some great antique watch stores which have some intriguing pieces," concludes Gupta, who 's in his 30s, and has been researching them for about a decade now.

AT Ministry of New, 3rd floor, Kitab Mahal, Azad Maidan, Fort

ON June 12, 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

CALL 7045451777

LOG ON TO savorexperiences.com

COST Rs 1,950 (online); Rs 2,450 (at venue)

