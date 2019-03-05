Notebook: Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal's BTS scenes with kids is cutest thing ever

bollywood

Stirring the excitement further, the makers of Notebook released a sneak peek into the making of the posters of the film

Salman Khan's Notebook is creating the right noise amongst the audience with the unconventional love story of Kabir and Firdaus played by Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan respectively. Stirring the excitement further, the makers of the film released a sneak peek into the making of the posters of the film.

Giving an insight into the frivolous moments amidst the intense shoots, the makers shared a behind the scenes video with the actors along with the kids, who play a vital role in the story. Set in the era of 2007's Kashmir before the advent of social media, the love saga traces the story of two lovers who are apart yet connected to each other via exchanging letters through Notebook

Showcasing glimpses of the unconventional story to add to the excitement of the audience, the makers released a Behind the scenes video revealing the making of the posters of Notebook. Beginning the video, Pranutan shares, "so we are shooting for the poster of our debut film and obviously, we are very very excited and can't wait to begin the shoot."

Depicting the fun banter between Zaheer Iqbal and a kid, the actors show a kid asking, "Photoshoot mein karte kya hai" is the cutest thing ever! To which Zaheer replies "Photoshoot mein hame instructions diye Jayenge, have fun, hame fun karna hai"!

Reviving his memories from the shoot, excited Zaheer Iqbal tweeted, "There's love in every bit of it. Get a sneak peek of what went behind the making of #Notebook posters.

The makers shared the video on social media unfolding an unseen page in the Notebook, "There's love in every bit of it. Get a sneak peek of what went behind the making of #Notebook posters." The Photoshoot was a fun affair wherein Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan are seen reliving their childhood as they run, laugh and chat with the kids.

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

Also read: Notebook's Zaheer Iqbal feels he was trained well under Salman Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates