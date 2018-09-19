Behzad Khambatta enjoyed working with Sunny Deol

bollywood

Blank director Behzad Khambatta talks about working with Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol

Director Behzad Khambatta says working with actor Sunny Deol in Blank was an enriching experience. "I'm very lucky to have such an amazing team support me for my first film as a director, especially Tony D'souza. It has been an overwhelming experience to work with the entire cast and crew of 'Blank'," Behzad said in a statement.

"The experience of Sunny Deol sir has taught me a lot and it has been a sheer joy to watch the talent of Karan Kapadia unfold on screen," he added. Dimple Kapadia's nephew and late actress-designer Simple Kapadia's son Karan will make his Bollywood debut with the film.

"Blank', presented by Carnival Motion Pictures and EaseMyTrip.com, is an Echelon Production and also produced by Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Vishal Rana and D'souza. It will release on January 11 next year.

