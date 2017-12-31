Beijing launches testing base for autopilot cars

A district in the Chinese capital has launched a testing base for autopilot vehicles in the Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park.



Representational picture

A district in the Chinese capital has launched a testing base for autopilot vehicles in the Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park. The Shunyi district government said on Friday that the base was a 7km road in the park, equipped with intelligent transportation facilities such as traffic lights and road signs to support the operation of autopilot cars, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourists in the park can apply to drive in the cars. Shunyi district has seen the clustering of hi-tech industries. Further two testing bases for autopilot cars are in preparation and are planned to be put into use in the district in the first half of next year. According to a circular published by the city on December 26, more efforts will be put into the development of new energy and intelligent vehicles and industrial clustering will be encouraged in the city.

