Being a man in the head

A mental health session in Andheri focuses exclusively on getting men to toughen up and its repercussions on finance and physical health

A workshop for men aims to provide attendees with mental strength, something that host Ravneet Singh Chawla, a corporate employee-turned-life coach, believes women are better at. “I feel men aren’t as adept as women when it comes to emotional growth, which also has an impact on their health, profession and finances,” he explains.



Ravneet Singh Chawla

Focusing on the idea that motivation doesn’t really help people, especially since humans tend to procrastinate too much, Chawla will use physical workout sessions and other tools to help men grow in three areas — finances/job growth, health and physical fitness, and personal or professional relationships.

On: June 15, 9 am

At: Hotel Holiday Inn, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East.

Log on to: ravneetchawla.Ipages.co