Being fit keeps me happy, says tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki

The former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, revealed how she keeps herself fit for tournaments as well as glamorous magazine photoshoots

Caroline Wozniacki

There's no doubt that Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has one of the greatest bodies in the world — one that's not only helped her win championships, but has also expanded her horizons when it comes to photoshoots for glamour magazines.

Wozniacki revealed that her disciplined beach workouts besides a lot of running is the secret to her toned body. "I do a lot of beach workouts. I used to do a lot of running as well, but now I need to take care of my knees, so I go on a bike, then I run on the beach and do sprints. I do paddle-boarding for the balance. Being fit keeps me happy," Wozniacki, who is all set to marry ex-NBA ace David Lee this year, told ESPN recently.

"I really love how strong I am. My core is one of the things I am really proud of. My fitness is something I pride myself on," she added.

Wozniacki added that she intends to keep her body in shape even after she retires from the sport. "I would love to do a triathlon. Once I'm done playing tennis, that would be fun to do to keep me in shape because you have to do different exercises," she said.

Caroline Wozniacki is a Danish professional tennis player. She is a former world No. 1 in singles. She was also the first woman from a Scandinavian country to hold the top ranking position and 20th in the Open Era. She finished on top of the rankings in both 2010 and 2011. Wozniacki won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open and returned to the No. 1 ranking on 29 January 2018.

