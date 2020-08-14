Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

The cruise ship Orient Queen, lies on its side in the port of Beirut, in the aftermath of the monster explosion that disfigured the Lebanese capital, Picture/AFP

India has sent 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, to Lebanon whose capital Beirut was rocked by a deadly explosion last week.

"India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Friday.

India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/JIfvdrvSYc — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 14, 2020

The August 4 blast, which killed more than 170 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, according to reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said last week that India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever