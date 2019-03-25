Bejoy Nambiar: A Victim of Ragging Incident

bollywood

Bejoy Nambiar was pursuing Engineering but during his initial days in college he became a victim of a severe ragging incident

Bejoy Nambiar

Bejoy Nambiar has successfully carved a niche in the Hindi entertainment industry for his phenomenal works. While his films including Shaitan, David and Wazir have garnered everyone's attention, not many know about his hardships that make him one the most intense filmmakers today. Bejoy Nambiar was pursuing Engineering but during his initial days in college he became a victim of a severe ragging incident. The unfortunate incident had a negative impact on Bejoy's personality.

Years later, the filmmaker is showcasing the real life incident in the short movie titled, Bully, in Eros Now's latest original series, Flip. Bully is one of the short stories in the drama-thriller anthology that delivers a strong message and keeps the audiences engrossed. Ranvir Shorey plays the lead role in the short movie.

When contacted, Bejoy Nambiar confirmed the story and said, "After I took admission in engineering college, I became a victim of a severe ragging incident. The ragging had a big negative impact on my life. I had started writing stories to avoid those unfortunate thoughts and my short movie Bully in Flip is inspired by this real life incident."

Also Read: Bejoy Nambiar says his digital debut is liberating

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates